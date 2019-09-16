Victory for Alford CC, Skegness CC move closer to league title

Alford and District CC secured a six-wicket success against Louth Thirds on Saturday.

It was third versus fourth in the Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division, in a contest which saw the hosts extend the gap to 51 points.

Aaron Wilkinson and Lloyd Watson took three wickets apiece as Louth were all out for 129.

George Gregory and Charlie Whitehill both claimed two scalps each.

An unbeaten 46 from Neil Calvert helped Alford to a winning 130-4 in the 24th over, with support coming from Joshua Hallam (25), Graham Codd (24 not out) and Gregory (20).

Alford’s East Lindsey XI were beaten by two wickets when they hosted Grimoldby on Sunday.

Graham Codd (43 not out) and George Gregory (20) top scored as the hosts posted 101 before being dismissed.

Joshua Hallam took three wickets and Douglas Porter-Robinson two in response, but Grimoldby reached 102-8.

Skegness CC need to secure just 17 points to clinch the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division title after Graves Park conceded at the weekend, giving them a maximum 20 points.