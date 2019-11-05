Two-time World Champ Dennis Priestley and Martin Bell win Skegness Pro-Am, in the same week the league holds its finals night

The pros and their partners.

Eight oche stars teamed up with the eight local qualifiers for this showpiece event at the Ex Service Club on Sunday.

There were some interesting pairings, non more so than in-form Bell and two-time World Champion Priestley, who breezed past Braydon Wyeth and Dean Winstanley 4-0.

Scott Sutton and Gary Robson beat Richard Hughes and Ronnie Baxter 4-2 while Bradley Butler and partner John Walton had a fantastic 4-3 win over Carl Abbiss and Scott Smith.

Priestley and Bell.

The final game in the first round saw Joby Booth and Bob Anderson beat Gordy Smith and Jamie Caven 4-0 with a 26.70 average.

Bell and Priestley got the better of Butler and Walton 4-3 in the first semi-final, with both averages well over 25.

They would meet Booth and Anderson in the final after they progressed against Sutton and Robson, yet to drop a leg.

But that was to change as Bell and Priestley won 4-0, averaging 27.86.

The pros were supported by Batemans Brewery, SeaviewPub, AC Engineering, Zorba's Kebabs, The Anchor, Friskney, www.tyresinskegness.co.uk, Vernon Carpets & Interiors, Craigside Guesthouse and DS Trophies.

The Skegness Summer Darts League held its finals night and presentation evening at the SeaviewPub.

There was a great turnout of 29 players for the singles and 16 pairs.

Sam Hewson having a bye in the first round then cruised into the semis without dropping a leg.

His opponent was to be Phil Johnson-Hale who came through a tough section, beating Kyle Davis, James Janney and teammate Wayne Clarke.

The other half of the draw saw Martin Bell defeat Sean Bates and Peter East 2-0 before having a ding-dong battle with Pete Evans, eventually coming through 2-1 to make the final four.

Rob Smith is throwing some great darts at the minute, and moved menacingly into the semis without dropping a leg.

Hewson beat Johnson-Hale 2-0, hitting a 14-darter in the process, while Bell stopped Smith's fantastic run.

Bell was in a mean mood as he won 3-0 to win the final and claim the singles title.

In the doubles Gordy Smith and Bell were beaten 2-1 in round two by Mark Williams and Darren Butler-Brewster.

Johnson-Hale and Wayne Clarke were edged out 2-1 by Hewson and Rob Smith, via a 180 and a 15-dart leg.

Hewson and Smith marched into the final without dropping another leg.

Phil Nicolson and James Janney progressed to the final to meet their teammates.