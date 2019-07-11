TT championship for Wheeler Jensen

Alford Wheelers held their annual circuit time trial championship on the Aby circuit last Thursday.

All riders made the most of the good conditions for racing, with Jensen Windsor winning the junior event in 50.19 over the 18.2-mile hilly circuit.

The ladies’ event was won in a time of 59.50 by Jessica Leeman who goes from strength to strength in her first season.

The senior event served up an excellent race, with all riders producing great results.

The eventual winner was Ed Kaye in a time of 45.08.

He was followed home by Andrew Coney (45.37), and third was Mark Hill in 48.47.

Alford’s travelling riders ventured to Lincoln and Long Bennington on Saturday to take part in different races.

Brendan Thomas and John Burton headed to Lincoln to take part in an annual charity 10-mile time trial.

Thomas clocked 25.20 to finish second in his group, while John Burton crossed the line in 27.44.

The results of the Long Bennington race were unavailable at the time of going to press and will be published next week.

Velocity 99, is a road race club for vet riders held an event on the Ashby to Digby course, and two Wheelers achieved the top results.

T. Dalton was first home, followed by his brother R. Dalton who both produced great rides.

Next weekend, club members head to Sleaford once more to take part in a 25-mile time trial.