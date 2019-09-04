Triathlon wins for Abbey and Michael

Abbey Young and Michael Clark topped the podium at the Louth Triathlon.

Skegness Triathlon Club’s Young won the overall female race and Clark was first in his 60+ age category in the Aquabike event.

The event attracted more than 300 competitors this year with plenty of Skegness members in attendance.

Organised by SBR events, the triathlon was based at the fabulous Meridian Leisure Centre and amongst the competitors were GB athletes, local club members and novices attempting triathlon for the first time.

The sprint distance race starts with a 400m pool swim, followed by a dash to the transition area to find your bike.

Once found there was a long run to the bike mount line and then onto a 14-mile ride through the beautiful Lincolnshire countryside.

Windy conditions made the ride challenging but the support from marshals encouraged riders to keep their pace up.

Back to transition for the second time, athletes then had a quick shoe change.

The last part of the race is a run leg covering 3.1 miles.

The route was a two-loop run into Louth and back to the Meridian Centre where the finish line was surrounded with family and friends.

The event had a great friendly atmosphere and all finishers got a bespoke medal.

Race organisers SBR also had an aquabike and aquathon events which comprised of the same pool swim and followed by either the bike course or the run.

Results: Aquabike - Michael Clark 1:06.39; Aquathon - Ellie Norman 40.24; Triathlon - Lee St Quinton 1:14.29, Abbey Young 1:14.42, Mark Smith 1:24.03, Michyla Clark 1:27.13, Martin Simmons 1:27.20, David Freeman 1:34.15, James Bayley 1:35.23, Sandra Watson 1:36.42, Amber Spiers 1:37.04, Jackie Rhodes 1:50.23, Michael Pell 1:52.24.