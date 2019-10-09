Triathletes take on Evolve relay test

Sunday’s awful weather didn’t put off Skegness Triathlon Club members from racing.

The location was Doncaster for the Evolve mixed team relays.

A total of 50 teams entered the event and each team had two male and two female athletes.

There were novice teams as well as very experienced triathletes in action.

Two teams from Skegness - Rest Day Repeaters and Cheese Chompers - competed.

Each athlete had to complete the swim, bike and run element before passing the baton to the next team member.

The distances for each event were 250m, 10km and 1,500m respectively.

The constant rain did not dampen the athletes’ spirits, and it actually added to the fun of racing.

The Cheese Chompers took the opportunity to do impressions of salmon when jumping into the water.

This certainly left a lasting memory with the race officials.

The Rest Day Repeaters took the competition more seriously and, making full use of their year-round training at Fresh Fitness, they finished second team overall.

Results: Rest Day Repeaters 2:14.23, Cheese Chompers 2:54.21.