Triathletes tackle the Outlaw 70-miler

Skegness Triathlon Club members tackled the Nottingham Outlaw - a 70.3-mile race.

Thirteen representatives took part on Sunday at the popular event, which saw the 1,500 entries sell out within two days.

Following a 4.30am alarm call, members commenced the 1,900m swim at 6.12am in the Holme Pierrpont Lake.

The water temperature was a chilly 15 degrees and this was followed by the undulating 56-mile bike route through villages of Radcliffe, Lowdham, Oxton and Southwell.

Weather conditions were perfect with little wind and a warm morning sunshine greeting triathletes.

The cycle route ends back at transition for the final leg, a 13.1-mile run.

Some members competed the entire event while others took on a leg apiece as part of relay teams.

The finish line is a fantastic sight, 200m of red carpet, music playing, friends and family cheering and celebrating everyone’s achievement.

Skegness’s Paul Harvey completed his first 70.3 triathlon.

He is a relatively new member of the club, which is based at Fresh Fitness.

The volunteers and support crew at the race were exceptional, shouting support to all athletes and encouraging them.

Individual results: Pete Nicholls 5:24.31, Lee St Quinton 5:27.22, Michyla Clark 7:03.20, Paul Harvey 7:14.44.

Team results: Skegness Tri Tortoises (Jay Harding, Chris Reader and Sandra Watson 5:32.26); Skeg Triathlon Team (Sam Smith, David Johnson and Claire Draper 5:53.18); Skeg Trilogy (Amber Spiers, John Irving, Hayley Smith) 6:01.42.