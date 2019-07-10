Triathletes battle jelly fish and hill climbs at Long Course Weekend

Three member of Skegness Triathlon Club travelled to Tenby in Wales to take part in the famous Long Course Weekend.

Hill climbs and jelly fish were also amongst the obstacles to be tackled by brothers Pete and Paul Nicholls and pal Ashley Epton.

The Long Course Weekend has become an established event in the heart of the triathlete’s calendar.

The weekend is three days of intense activities for amateur and professionals alike.

However, the terrain and elevation on the bike and run course make this event one of the toughest you can do.

Each day sees a different event on offer.

The 2.4-mile sea swim took place on Friday evening off North Beach.

Competitors complete two loops to finish the event.

The sea was full of large jelly fish but fortunately none of them were stung.

The men started their swim at 7pm, with Pete clocking 1:12, fiollowed by Ashley 1:14 and Paul 1:15.

The following day was the toughest, a bike route covering 112 miles.

This leg covers many picturesque areas of Pembrokeshire, but with that comes lots of steep hills.

The total elevation climbed over the 112 miles was over 2,500m but all three kept each other going on the ride.

There were hundreds of competitors who failed to finish the bike leg as it is such an enormous challenge.

Sunday meant one more discipline for Pete and Paul, a 10k run through the Pembrokeshire countryside and a red carpet finish in Tenby town centre.

Ashley opted to spectate on the final day and support the two brothers.