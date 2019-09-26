Top-six finish for Jensen in Derby

Newly-crowned British schoolboy cyclo-cross champion Jensen Windsor was back on his bike racing in the Notts and Derby League.

He competed as a guest rider in what was widely considered to be a dress rehearsal for next week’s National League race, also held in Derby, and attracted many national league riders from as far afield as Scotland and South Wales.

The Youth race drew more than 70 riders who were gridded according to their British Cycling national rankings.

Windsor started 25 places from the front, but had fought his way into the top 10 by the end of the first lap,

On a superb course, and in perfect conditions, the pace was hot from the start, but the Alford rider (pictured) managed to hang on to the front pack.

By the midway point of the race, the top four riders had built a 20-second gap, leaving Windsor in a battle for fifth place with four Notts riders.

He edged his way into sixth position, and was making ground on fifth place, but just ran out of laps, finishing just five seconds behind at the line.