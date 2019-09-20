Title within reach for Skegness CC

Skegness CC need to secure just 17 points to clinch the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division title.

Boston Seconds will visit Richmond Drive on Saturday, with the hosts looking to be crowned champions.

The seasiders were handed a maximum 20 points when opponents Graves Park conceded at the weekend.

With Bourne beating leaders Spalding, the championship will go to Skegness if they can see off neighbours Boston.

If they fall short on Saturday their fate is still in their hands with the final day of the season visit of title rivals Freiston, Leake and Leverton to Richmond Drive, scheduled for September 28.