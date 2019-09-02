Title hopes still alive after 20-point haul

Skegness Cricket Club kept their South Lincs and Border League title hopes alive with a convincing win at basement side Billingborough.

Their 212-run victory earned them 20 precious points as they prepare for Saturday’s huge match at league leaders Spalding.

The seasiders won the toss and elected to bat before amassing 298 for the loss of just three wickets in their 45 overs.

Bottom-of-the-league Billingborough were then bowled out for 86 in 27 overs.

The win leaves Reece Brant’s men 37 points behind leaders Spalding with two games in hand, which adds extra spice to the match between the two in-form sides scheduled for Saturday at Spalding Grammar School (12.30pm).

Victory for the seasiders at Spalding would set up an exciting finale to the season.

Skegness Seconds, who were without a fixture last weekend, conclude their season on Sunday when they welcome lowly Freiston LL to Richmond Drive (12.30pm).

Victory on Sunday will increase their chances of a third place finish in Division Two.

The 10-men of Alford CC were beaten by 52 runs when they hosted East Lindsey League rivals South Bank on Sunday.

Opener James Mikkonen scored 116 as the visitors posted 241-3 after their 40 overs.

In response Joshua Hallam struck 98 runs for Alford, who were dismissed for 189.

Alford Ladies suffered a double defeat as they hosted Hartsholme in the Lincolnshire Women’s League.

The visitors won the first match by 83 runs and the second by 10 wickets.