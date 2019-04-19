Time trial challenges for Alford Wheelers

Two Alford Wheelers headed to Bourne for the club’s hilly time trial.

Pete Odling returned a time of 50min 34secs for the 18.2-mile course, and John Burton clocked 57.44.

Last Thursday brought the start of the Alford 10-mile League which runs through to September, with points scored in each race.

The first four club members taking part on a very cold and windy evening were, Pete Odling (26min 55secs), Jessica Leeman (31.08), Ken Mayle (33.40) and Julian Earl (41.30).

Jessica is a new member as she made her race debut last week, while Ken Mayle is a long-lost son of the club and was making a return to racing.

Julian Earl is a para rider who has recovered from a very serious race accident a few years ago, and his improvement is on the up each time he rides.

Another five headed to Barton Wheelers’ first 10-mile time trial on Saturday on another very cold and windy day.

Paul Ripley was Alford’s first rider home in 24min 53secs ahead of Brendan Thomas (27.59), Paul Blease (28.48), John Burton (29.55) and Mick Pell (31.12).

They were not the best of times, but all proudly represented their club.

The Gunby 10-mile Time Trial League began on Tuesday and runs every Tuesday evening through to September, starting at 6.30pm for the first three weeks, and 7pm thereafter.