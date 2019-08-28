Teamwork paying off for tri quartets

The Huub team relays in Nottingham was the big race for 12 members of Skegness Triathlon Club on Saturday.

The relays are now in their 28th year and still growing in popularity amongst both novice and professional triathletes.

The format of the race is very different to a normal triathlon. Each team has four members with one member being a team captain.

The first discipline for team member one is the 500m lake swim at Holme Pierrepont.

With cooler water temperature and hundreds of other swimmers around you it can feel like you’re in a washing machine.

At the swim exit, the swimmer then has to pass the baton to the second team member who then completes the same swim.

This continues until all four team members have swam.

Then the baton is passed to member one for the 15k bike leg and the routine starts again.

The cycle route is a fast ride on the path around the lake, so no traffic or pedestrians to worry about.

With sharp corners on the course, good bike control is essential, as is being observant of the geese who can wander in front of you.

When all four team members have completed the bike section it’s then a 5k run in turn until all the teammates can meet up and cross the finish line together.

With temperatures up to 28 degrees the finish line was a welcome sight.

Skeg Tri club entered three teams to race in the afternoon.

The venue has a fun atmosphere, and with all abilities competing it’s a great event on the triathlon calendar.

Sandra Watson and Ellie Norman completed their first open water swim race at the relays.

Results: Team Three Cocks and a Hen 4:23.43, Team Come on Trilene 4:31.40, Team 2 Divas 2 Dudes 4:41.03.