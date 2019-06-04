Superbike success on the Isle of Man

Peter Hickman was declared the winner of the four-lap Superbike race at the 2019 TT races after a red flag brought the race to an early end at two laps distance.

The weather played havoc with practice week with Hickman only getting out for a handful of laps on Tuesday and Sunday.

The opening Superbike race was scheduled to run on Saturday but the wet weather plus mist on the mountain section of the course saw the race moved to Monday and shortened from six laps to four.

After issues with the Superbike, Smiths Racing made the decision to run the Superstock bike in the race with Superbike swing arm and electronics but with the road bike Superstock engine.

With the TT races being a time trial the riders set off at 10-second intervals with Hickman starting 10th.

At the first checkpoint of Glen Helen Hickman was running in second place and held the position behind leader Dean Harrison throughout the lap.

He recorded a fast lap over the 37.7-mile course of 132.34mph which is amazing on a stock bike up against full Superbike spec machines.

On the second lap he began to edge closer on time to Harrison and on the run down the mountain to the Grandstand he was ahead on time by 1.7 seconds.

A quick pit stop to refuel saw him set off again and he maintained the race lead to Glen Helen when the race was red flagged for a serious crash further down the field.

After a lengthy delay a result was declared at two laps distance with Hickman taking the win.

“I felt ok. The bike felt really good,” Hickman said.

“I was racing with a road bike engine with the Superbike electronics. The pit stop was ok; I was a bit steady getting away though.

“But the same as last year I was faster over the mountain section and back to the Grandstand. Great work by the Smiths Racing Team as they worked very late last night to get the bike prepared for me.”

Later in the day Hickman was out on the K2 Trooper Triumph by Smiths Racing in the four-lap Supersport race.

Starting from 10th once again he was up to seventh at Glen Helen but by the time he arrived at the next check point he was running in fifth place.

He had a good run over the mountain to take up third place and registered in that position at the Grandstand at the end of the first lap.

He recorded a lap of 125.58mph and maintained his position when he arrived back at the grandstand for refuelling at the end of lap two after an even faster lap of 126.74mph. But he saw the chequered flag being waved and realised the officials had stopped the race on safety grounds because of deteriorating weather conditions.