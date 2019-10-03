Super six for Seacroft’s golfers

The Seacroft Junior golf squad maintained top position throughout eight qualifying matches to finally emerge victorious in the East Lincs Junior Golf Sixes League.

Alongside Louth, Woodhall Spa and Market Rasen golf clubs, competition was fierce but friendly, the perfect introduction to competitive golf and a great learning experience for all the young golfers.

Pictured, from left, are Torin Facey, Harry Irving, Ollie Chapman, Ryan Pain, Dalton Marshall and James Cornelius.

Other squad members (not pictured) are Harry Hall, Harry Dales, Alex Pain, Liam Johnson and Billy Wilson.

Prospective new members are always welcome.

The club has youngsters aged seven to 15, boys and girls.

For details on joining call 01754 763020 or visit the club.