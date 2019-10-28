Spa date sees Lyon lead SADRC team back

Skegness and District RC runners took part in the second Lincs League Cross Country race of the season at Ostlers Plantation.

The Woodhall Spa course is a beautiful, muddy and wet run through the woods.

First back for SADRC and finishing in 18th overall was Mark Lyon, followed by Ed Crawford and Brian Darrington.

Andy Shelton is coming back from injury while Nathan Mullenger and Michael Moody ran cross country for the first time.

Martin Beagley made his debut for the club in this discipline.

For the women, senior ladies Jenna Mullenger and Katie Cridland both raced cross country for the first time.

The ladies’ vets team was made up of Becky Lee and Helena Shelton.

The next race in the league calendar will be at Belton Woods, Grantham, on November 17.