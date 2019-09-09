Skegness Rugby Club beaten on the road

Midlands 4 East (North)

Cleethorpes 54 Skegness 5

Skegness Rugby Club travelled to Cleethorpes in their Midlands 4 East (North) curtain raiser on Saturday.

The game also acted as a Midlands Junior Vase double header.

Although the final result did not favour Skegness, there were some very positive moments within the game.

Dominating the scrums to win two penalties against the head, Cleethorpes had no answer for the power of Skegness.

With decisive ruck clearances from Collin Haigh, Adam Ongley and Danny Gill, Skegness were able to establish a position on the park so that Connor Mawer could initiate some lovely back line work, resulting in Lucas Gartshore walking over for a try on the wing.

With Lewis Haigh narrowly missing the conversion, these were the only points Skegness managed to put on the board in the contest.

On Saturday Skegness host East Retford.

Kick off will be at 3pm and all support is greatly welcomed.

Entry is free and the club is child and dog friendly.

Skegness RFC train every Wednesday night at 7pm at the pavilion on Wainfleet Road.

Beginners and all abilities are welcome, from 17 years upwards.