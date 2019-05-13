Skegness CC slip to their second defeat

SLBL Premier

Skegness 184-7, Woodhall Spa 2nds 187-6 - Woodhall won by four wickets.

Skegness CC slipped to their second defeat of the season when they travelled to Woodhall Spa’s Jubilee Park for their East Lindsey derby.

The seasiders got off to a promising start with an opening partnership of 80 between skipper Reece Brant (27) and Faisal Javed (46) before Brant was run out.

But they could only muster 184 from their 45 overs.

The target was reached by the Spa with six overs to spare.

The visitors set solid foundations with the first wicket stand, but lost four wickets in the space of 21 runs.

Tim Hughes picked up the baton and added a quick fire 45 to help Skegness set a target of 185.

Matthew Haslam was the pick of the bowlers with figures of four for 51 from his 11 overs.

Woodhall Spa got off to a good start in response and captain Matthew Sergeant and Alex Hodson put on 73 for the first wicket.

Despite a middle order wobble, the home side, whose Brandan Laurenzi scored a half century, powered past the required score in the 39th over.

Skegness wicket keeper Sam Harris took three catches, while Hughes, in addition to two wickets, was responsible for the run out of Laurenzi.

On Saturday Skegness are at home to Belton Park (1pm) while their Second XI, whose game fell victim to the weather last weekend, travel to Grantham Thirds.