Skegness CC’s title charge will go down to the wire following narrow Boston defeat

The fate of the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division title is going right to the wire after another nail-biting encounter between Skegness and a strong Boston Seconds.

Skegness began the day needing just 17 points to secure the title, but they were pipped by just one wicket in a low-scoring match at Richmond Drive.

The six points they did earn leaves them just 10 points clear of their final opponents of the season, Freiston LL.

The two sides meet at Richmond Drive on Saturday (noon) with both in with a chance of being crowned champions.

Saturday was a good test for the seasiders. Boston’s ECB season had been completed, which provided an opportunity for them to strengthen ahead of their trip to Skegness.

The Mayflower men won the toss and elected to field.

Pete Houghton was the seasiders’ highest scorer with 38 runs from 31 balls before he was caught behind off the bowling of Damian Lawson.

He partnered skipper Reece Brant to an opening stand of 50, but Norman Brackley (28) and Carl Abbiss (20) failed to push on when a big score was needed and the Skegness innings petered out in the 41st over on 126.

Paul Deans, a regular in the ECB this summer, finished with season-best figures of 4-19.

Bradley McGilloway made the initial breakthrough, bowling Peter Mitchell with the score on 39.

He then trapped Sean Barnett leg before wicket, but a 52-run partnership between Sam Holland and Mahir Yousuff set the platform for Boston to go on and win the match.

It wasn’t without its scares though and when the visitors lost five wickets for just 12 runs the game was on a knife-edge.

But Lawson and Eli Coonan held their nerve to see their team over the line.

Graham Codd’s 63 runs weren’t enough as Alford and District’s East Lindsey XI were beaten by visitors Holton le Clay on Sunday.

The away side posted 234-5 off their 40 overs with the hosts ending their innings short on 182-4.

Codd took two Holton wickets, with Joshua Hallam, Finley Kelleher and Douglas Porter-Robinson also claiming victims.

As Alford chased the away side’s total, George Gregory (47), Porter-Robinson (14 not out), Samuel Chatterton (14 not out) and Kelleher (12) added runs.

This weekend Alford travel to face Skegness Sunday (1pm).