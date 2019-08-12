Skegness CC pushing for a top-two finish

Skegness CC continued their quest for a top-two finish in the South Lincs and Border league Premier Division with a comfortable win over Long Sutton at Richmond Drive on Saturday.

The seasiders’ 20 points leave them 21 points behind second-placed Bourne Seconds with a game in hand.

Tim Hughes was their top scorer on Saturday, the Aussie hitting a half century after the home side had been put into bat by the visitors.

There were also useful contributions from Pete Houghton (44), Reece Brant 38 and Norman Brackley (37) as Skegness posted 208 runs.

The six wickets earned Long Sutton three bowling points, buts that’s all they were able to secure, with their response fizzling out on 86 after 26 overs.

Pick of the Skegness bowlers was Andrew Sylvester, who finished with figures of 3 for 26 off his seven overs.

Skegness second XI lost by three wickets when they travelling to Uffington in the SLBL Division Two on Saturday.

Top scorer for the seasiders was Danny Lymer, who made 38, but there were useful contributions right down the order as they posted 169-8 from their 45 overs.

Uffington reached their target for the loss of seven wickets with 12 overs to spare.

Skegness bowlers Carly Rush, Jack Delaney and David Cotton-Betteridge pickled up two wickets each.

Neil Calvert’s 97 runs helped Alford and District to victory at East Halton in the Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division on Saturday.

The batsman was stumped three runs shy of his century, but Aaron Wilkinson (19), Sam Angus (13) and Charlie Whitehill (12) helped the away side post 179.

East Halton were dismissed for 101 with Wilkinson taking four wickets for the loss of 29 runs.

On Sunday Alford travel to Tetford in the East Lindsey League.