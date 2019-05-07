Skegness CC move up to fifth

Skegness CC climbed to fifth in the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division table with a comfortable win over Billingborough at Richmond Drive on Saturday.

Having won the toss and put the visitors in to bat, the seasiders skittled their opponents out in the space of 37 overs.

Extras, including 22 wides, proved to be Billingborough’s top scorer on a day when only two of their batsmen reached double figures, the visitors posting 93.

Young Matthew O’Dare was the pick of the Skegness bowlers with three wickets for 18 runs.

Norman Brackley also grabbed three wickets and there was two for Andrew Sylvester, who opened the attack.

Apart from his one wicket, Tim Hughes had a hand in three other wickets with a run out and two catches.

In response, skipper Reece Brant and Pete Houghton got the seasiders off to a solid start before Brant (11) was bowled by his opposite number Richard Wells.

Wells also had Houghton (28) caught off his bowling, before Brackley joined Sam Harris at the crease to see the home side close to their target.

After Brackley’s departure Hughes joined the action to see Skegness home at 94-3.

On Saturday Skegness travel to Woodhall Spa Seconds while the Seconds host Spalding (both 1pm).

Skegness Sunday Firsts beat Cleethorpes in the East Lindsey League.

Cleethorpes were dismissed for 107 with Andrew Delaney (3-9) the pick of the bowlers.

Thomas Adlington (57), Sam Harris (16) and Matthew O’Dare (10) helped the side to 111-5.

This week the Sunday side will host Holton Le Clay (1.30pm).