Skegness CC find Spalding too strong

SLBL Premier

Skegness 175-9, Spalding 177-1 - Spalding won by nine wickets.

Skegness CC were convincingly beaten by league leaders Spalding at Richmond Drive on Saturday.

The seasiders made 175 from their 45 overs, with Norman Brackley’s 33 being the top score, along with extras.

Skipper Reece Brant hit 19, Sam Harris 31 and Pete Houghton 18.

Brett Thomas was the only other Skegness batsman to score double figures.

In reply, Spalding openers Jon Manton and Warren Nel both scored half centuries to help take them past the home side’s total with 10 overs to spare.

Matthew O’Dare was the only Skegness wicket taker, removing the experienced Nel. But it was too little too late.

On Saturday Skegness travel to Boston for a 1pm start.