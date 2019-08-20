Skegness CC edge closer to top spot... and it’s Codd almighty for Alford

Skegness Cricket Club’s title hopes were given a real boost on Saturday with a maximum points haul at Sleaford.

While the seasiders were earning their 20 points, leaders Spalding had to settle for eight when their match at Long Sutton was cancelled.

Meanwhile second-placed Bourne were being soundly beaten by Freiston LL on their home ground after winning the toss.

It all makes for an exciting finish to the South Lincs and Border League season.

Skegness are now just 22 points adrift of top spot with a valuable game in hand.

Their victory at Sleaford was largely down to the batting of Pete Houghton, who made 93 runs as they chased down the home side’s score of 178 for seven.

Earlier in the day four wickets from Tim Hughes, assisted by four catches behind the stumps from Sam Harris, restricted Sleaford to their modest total from 45 overs.

With Houghton in form, the seasiders knocked off the necessary runs with 13 overs to spare.

Skipper Reece Brant also chipped in with a solid 26 and there were further contributions from Harris (15 not out) and Hughes (17 not out).

On Saturday there is cricket scheduled for Richmond Drive with the club’s second string, who were soundly beaten by Long Sutton Seconds, hosting Grantham Thirds (1pm).

Alford’s East Lindsey XI won by one wicket at Tetford on Sunday.

The hosts were dismissed for 64, Graham Codd (pictured) taking four wickets for the loss of six runs. Codd’s unbeaten 27 then aided 10-man Alford as they reached 68-8 in the 24th over.

On Saturday Alford Seconds travel to Scunthorpe Town Thirds in the Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division (1.30pm).