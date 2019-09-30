Skegness CC are the champions, despite abandonment

Skegness Cricket Club have won the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division after an exciting finale to the season.

Although their match against Freiston, Leake and Leverton was abandoned on Saturday, they secured enough points to pip Bourne Seconds by just one point.

It was such a tight finish to the season that only nine points separated the top four sides.

Freiston, who were themselves in with a chance of the title, won the toss and elected to field in the hope that they could skittle out the seasiders and knock off the runs before the rain came.

But they found Skegness opener Pete Houghton in fine form.

He batted out the entire 26 overs, amassing 56 runs and taking the home side to 97 for four before the weather intervened.

The abandonment gifted Skegness eight points.

Freiston earned a further two points due to the four wickets they achieved before rain stopped play.

Skegness and Alford and District CC were due to meet in the East Lindsey League on Sunday, but the contest fell foul of the weather.