Skegness beat table toppers

A strong Skegness Second XI consolidated their third place in the South Lincs and Border League Division two with victory over top-of-the-table Grantham Thirds.

Josh Noble and Tim Hughes grabbed four wickets apiece as the seasiders limited the visitors to 157 from their 45 overs.

With four bowling points in the bag they turned their attention to the bat and skipper Reece Brant opened with Adam Harris.

Brant went on to make an unbeaten 55, but top scorer for the seasiders was Sam Harris, who hit 71 not out to see them over the line.

On Saturday Skegness Seconds have no fixture, but the first team will travel to bottom-of-the-table Billingborough for their Premier Division clash.

Alford and District Seconds recorded a 92-run success at Sunthorpe Town Seconds on Saturday.

Graham Codd’s 78 not out and a 50 from Harry McHamilton helped the away side to 248-7 when they declared in this Lincs County League Fourth Division match.

George Gregory (33), Joshua Hallam (23) and Samuel Chatterton (16) added to the total.

The hosts were dismissed for 156 with Codd taking four wickets for the loss of 16 runs.

Fergus Bluff and Hallam chipped in with two victims apiece.

Fixtures:

SATURDAY:

Lincs ECB Premier: Billingborough v Skegness CC (1pm),

SUNDAY:

East Lindsey League: South Bank v Alford Sunday (1.30pm).

Lincolnshire Women’s Cricket League: Alford Ladies v Hartsholme (11am, 2pm).