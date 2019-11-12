Skegness and District RC runner Elaine clocks Poppy Run PB

The social runners of Sunday.

The Skegness and District RC runner crossed the line in 1 hr 05 mins 48 secs.

The race honoured those who had given their lives in conflict with a a period of silence before the start and also raised money for the Royal British Legion.

Guy Hatton ran the Old Mother Shipton marathon, his 57th 26miler in his quest to reach treble figures.

He ran in the beautiful countryside of Knaresborough and Harrogate, on a fast out and back course.

All participants received a local beer.

SADRC club members took on a social run at Fordington on Sunday morning, wearing red tops as an act of remembrance.

The sun shone on them as they ran, and they even had a blessing from the Vicar of Skendleby before heading off for coffee and cake.

SADRC’s Couch to 5k group in Skegness are now on week three of the challenge, which helps novice runners become able to run a 5k distance.

They managed 20 minutes running without stopping.

This weekend Skegness and District RC will be in cross country action at Belton and at the Peterborough 10-mile event.