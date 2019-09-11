Simmons takes on a sprint triathlon

Skegness Triathlon Club’s Martin Simmons is new to the area, but not to multi sport.

He has completed five Ironman races, including Bolton earlier this year.

So a sprint distance triathlon was not a big challenge for this athlete.

The 750m swim was in Leybourne Lake, where the water temperature was manageable, which ensured Martin was in good spirits to start the bike leg of the race.

Cycling 18k was a pleasure with no strong gusts of wind and some sunshine.

Saving his legs a little, Martin entered the transition area ready for the 5k run.

Martin said he received plenty of support from spectators shouting out ‘come on Skegness’ and he smiled throughout and was happy to finish in 50th place out of 100 athletes of all ages, clocking 1:28.27.