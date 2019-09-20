Shootout time for bike ace Hickman

It’s shootout time for Peter Hickman.

The Willoughby rider heads to Assen in the Netherlands for the 10th round of the British Superbike championship.

This also doubled up as the first round of the end-of-season shootout where Hickman currently lies in sixth place.

Hickman has everything to race for as, although remote, he does have an outside chance of winning the series.

The worst case scenario would see him end the season in sixth place.

Hickman now plans to edge nearer to the championship leader Josh Brookes, who is 47 points ahead of him.

He is only one point behind Danny Buchan, so if he can finish both races ahead of him he would move up to fifth place.

He was at the Goodwood Revival last weekend where he was racing the Clews Racing Manx Norton, finishing second on Saturday and fifth on Sunday, which gave him second overall.

Hickman’s was the first Single Cylinder bike home.

Timetable: Friday - free practice 10.20am and 3.05pm; Saturday - free practice 10.40am, qualifying 4pm; Sunday – warm up 9.20am, 18 lap race one 1.15pm, race two 4.30pm.