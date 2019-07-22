Seven-wicket haul for Skegness’ Brad

Skegness CC recorded an eight-wicket victory at South Lincs and Border League strugglers Graves Park on Saturday.

Bradley McGilloway took seven wickets for the loss of 29 runs as the hosts were dismissed for 78 in the 21st over.

Andrew Sylvester added the other three wickets.

In response, Reece Brant’s 43 not out, supported by Sam Harris (16) and Pete Houghton (14), saw the seasiders to 82-2 in the 16th over.

In the SLBL Division Two, Skegness Seconds suffered a six-wicket defeat in a rain-affected match at Richmond Drive.

The seasiders scored 99 off their 35 overs, but couldn’t stop second-placed Newborough knocking off the runs with 13 overs to spare.

Top scorer for Skegness was Brett James Thomas, who made 30.

Alford and District claimed a 169-run victory at Horncastle in the Lincolnshire County League Fourth Division on Saturday.

Neil Calvert’s unbeaten 83, with support from Samuel Chatterton (45), George Gregory (38) and William Allis (20), saw the away side declare on 227-3 after 27 overs.

Alford then bowled their hosts out for 58.

Aaron Wilkinson took four wickets for the loss of 11 runs, with Douglas Porter-Robinson adding a further three.

Alford’s East Lindsey side were beaten by six wickets at Brocklesby Park on Sunday.

The hosts were dismissed for 124 before Brocklesby Park responded with 125-4.