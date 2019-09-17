Sands victorious at Coastal half

Thirteen Skegness and District Running Club members attended the ABP Humber Coastal Half Marathon, held on Cleethorpes sea front.

Mark Sands was first club member to cross the line, the first male veteran 45 runner and fourth overall in a rapid 1:17.30.

Competitors at the Lincs BOx event. omH7fhbeyKiCn0G-q5x3

Darren Weston was second club male back in 1:28.42 and Brian Darrington third in 1:35.10, posting a new personal best time.

For the ladies, Leanne Rickett was first home in 1:48.55 with Gail Davies close behind in 1:51.24, earning herself a PB.

Samantha Fox was third club lady home in 2:02.52.

Gerry Shannon completed her first half marathon in 2:23.11 whilst Carrie Cropley took on the 5k race at the same event, clocking 30.34.

Lora Hawkins jumps for joy. D2PZtnJgAn3oLkLl7m7R

Lora Hawkins headed to her home town to complete the Beckenham Half Marathon in 2:20.53.

“I can’t believe though that I lived there for the first 18 years of my life and have never noticed that there’s some killer hills all over the place,” she said.

The Lincs BOx running, walking and biking event took place on Sunday in the Lincolnshire Wolds countryside.

The Belchford and Oxcombe-based event - supporting projects that help young people in the area - saw Skegness and District Running Club member Lee Cook compete in the duathlon.

This consisted of as 25k bike leg and 10k run.

Chris Hurst, Paul Jackson and Heather Freeman opted for the 10k run and Mark Collingwood took on the 5k.