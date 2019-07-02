Sands the first home at the latest Breaker

Skegness and District RC hosted the second of three Bolingbroke Breaker races on Wednesday, with 83 runners from the area taking part.

The eight-mile route saw SADRC’s Mark Sands finish first in 46.18.

Runners at the Humber Half. K0oWY52h51fCuMVo-lDR

In second was clubmate Paul Jackson (48.51) while hot on his heels for third place was Steven Dowse (unattached), in 48.56.

The first lady to cross the line was Lincoln Wellington’s Natalie Burns (50.41), who claimed overall sixth place.

Second lady was SADRC’s Angela Thompson (1:00.43), with Ruth Edison (Louth AC) third in 1:02.44.

Leanne Rickett and Gail Davies put in strong performances for second and third club ladies to complete the challenging hilly course in 1:04.27 (31st) and 1:05.17 (36th) respectively.

Katy and Lauren support at the Normanby 10k. vRPq_VimcKkrcaOpKUiM

Graham Farley tackled the Lakeland Trail run at Ambleside in the Lake District on Saturday, which he coined ‘one of toughest I’ve done - including marathons, but without doubt the most scenic’.

The 3,000ft of climb on scree, rocks and slate, with some steep descents, made the route technically challenging and some errant way marking added 3k of unnecessary climbing to an already tough course.

Guy Hatton has continued his journey towards 100 marathons, racking up number 49 at a 24-hour race, the Endure 24 in Leeds.

He completed 14 laps totalling 71 miles in 23:12.53.

The Humber Half Marathon celebrated its 20th anniversary on Sunday.

An undulating course, which crosses the Humber Bridge twice, was made all the more challenging by the weekend’s heat.

Mark Sands was the first SADRC male to finish the race in 1:41.28.

Mark Haynes (1:48.50) and Lee Cook (2:12.42) followed him home with Rebecca Grice (2:12.02 PB) the first lady home from the club.

Mickaela Crane was close behind (2:12.27), with Cheryl Pawson (2:17.13) not far behind.

When Lora Hawkins stumbled and injured her knee at mile seven, clubmate Natalie Mitchell ran with her as they clocked 2:36.03 the cross the line together.

Alistair Frost made a comeback from recent niggles at the Run Orwell 10k, which is mostly off road, clocking 51.19.

Chris Hurst joined the Run for Life in Louth for a reflective 5k and managed to knock more than a minute off last year’s time (22.36).

Katy Cridland and Lauren Wilson ran at the Normanby 10k.

The route takes in the annual Burton in Bloom Festival. Katy clocked 1:10.40 with Lauren just behind on 1:10.53.

The next Bolingbroke Breaker will be the 10k route on July 24.

Entry costs £4 and details are available at www.skegnessanddistrictrc.co.uk.