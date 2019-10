Sambucas having issues with the Ex

Skegness Domino League

Results:

Division One: Railroad XL 4 Liberal B 5, Seaview Nil 6 Railroad Rangers 3, Stumblers 5 Seaview Lads 4, White Harts 5 Finnigans 4, WMC Sambucas 1 Ex-Service W 8.

Division Two: Bell Ringers v Ex-Service Hotspots - postponed, Ex-Service 5X3 5 Ex-Service Squares 4, Highway Huffers 5 Off The Rails 4, Railroad Robbers 5 Highwayman 4.

Monday’s 3-0 table winners: Brian Coggill (Ex-Service W), Terry Doane (Ex-Service W), Alan Ellis (Liberal B), Jo L Hawkins (Off The Rails), Matt Reeson (Liberal B), James Stubley (Off The Rails), Neal Wagstaffe (Ex-Service W), Mick Whitehead (Ex-Service W).

The 3-0 leaderboard: 1 D. Buck (Railroad Robbers), Brian Coggill (Ex-Service W), Terry Doane (Ex-Service W), Jane Durkin (Ex-Service Shufflers), Alan Ellis (Liberal B), Steve Godber (Ex-Service W), Harry Goy (Seaview Lads), B. Harpham (Railroad Rangers), M. Harpham (Railroad Rangers), Jo L Hawkins (Off The Rails), Gill Herrington (Railroad XL), Kevin Horrigan (Railroad XL), A. Hughes (Railroad Robbers), Kev Law (Highway Huffers), Siobhan Marno-Crosby (Highway Huffers), Victoria Marno-Crosby (Highway Huffers), Jim O’Shea (Highway Huffers), Matt Reeson (Liberal B), John Savory (Ex-Service Shufflers), James Stubley (Off The Rails), Dave Wagstaffe (Ex-Service W), Neal Wagstaffe (Ex-Service W), Tony Warry (Seaview Lads), Mick Whitehead (Ex-Service W).