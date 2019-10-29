Runners clock huge half marathon PBs

Skegness and District RC didn’t spend Halloween weekend hiding behind the sofa, they were out en masse in club colours.

Sunday’s Worksop Halloween Half Marathon entered its 38th year, the weather surprisingly lovely.

The race runs through Clumber Park, with 26 club runners crossing the line, earning some massive PBs.

Paul Jackson crossed the line first for SADRC, claiming second place Male Vet 45+ in the process.

Paul finished in 20th place with a chip time of 1:21.20.

Close behind was Mark Sands (1:22.57) and Mark Haynes (1:42.27 PB).

Sarah Baxter finished in 1:49.06, followed by Gail Davis (1:50.51 PB) and Leanne Rickett (1:52.57).

Ian Dexter (1:59.50) clocked a nine-minute PB, while Rebecca Grice (2:03.17) took eight minutes off her previous best time.

Chris Hurst ran 1:43.00 for a PB of almost three minutes while Lee Cook’s 1:50.54 smashed his previous record for the distance by five minutes, as did Rob Goddard (2:04.49).

Maria Yuill crossed the line with a PB of 2:05.46, while Will Daulat (2:02:03) wasn’t to be outdone.

Callum Hobson took part in the fun run, finishing in 17.59 over 3k.

The Eastbourne Beachy Head Marathon is one of the biggest off-road marathons in the UK, where club representative Graham Farley completed it with two friends.

The route is popular for its scenic and challenging trials through the South Downs National Park countryside with 4,000ft of climbs.

Graham described the run as tough ‘with rain, wind, floods and mud’, finishing in 7:25.48.