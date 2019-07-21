Quartet complete Ironman challenge

Four members of Skegness Triathlon Club spent the weekend in Bolton, competing in the Ironman UK.

Michael Irving, Mark Smith, Matt Wain and Abbey Young lined up at 6am to take on the 2.4-mile swim at Pennington Flash Lake.

Conditions were perfect for the swim, which was followed by a 112-mile hilly bike route.

However, all four had cycled the area previously so knew exactly what was in store.

The two-loop course starts from the lake and into Bolton, before athletes continue to Bury and Ramsbottom where the hills really start to get tough.

The course continues through beautiful countryside before heading onto Rivington and back into Bolton before riders head out for their second loop.

The last discipline, a 26.2-mile run, was four loops around Bolton’s streets.

Matt and Mark managed to keep a consistent running pace while Michael and Abbey were fighting dehydration symptoms, but pushed on determined to finish on the red carpet which was lined with supporters and loud music.

All four said it was the toughest challenge they’ve ever set themselves.

Matt clocked 14 hours 8 mins 58 secs followed by Mark 15 hours 3 mins 50 secs, Michael 15 hours 28 mins 41 secs and Abbey Young 16 hours 8 mins 31 secs.