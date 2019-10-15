Qualifier wins for Sutton and Butler

Scott Sutton boosted his hopes of competing in the Skegness Darts League’s Pro-Am after winning the penultimate qualifier on Friday.

In a field of 32, Scott won 2-0 against David Tuplin before beating Glyn Pope and Joby Booth by the same scoreline to book his semi-final place.

Bradley Butler (right) with organiser Chris Fletcher.

His opponent was Gordon Smith, who had beaten Lee Yates, Bradley Butler and Wayne Clarke.

The top half of the draw saw Richard Hughes beat Mark Williams 2-0 but, against a resurgent Braydon Wyeth, he lost 2-0.

Braydon then beat Pete Evans as he moved into the semi final to meet Kristian Thein, who had beaten Stewart Giles, Jim Smith and Kyle Davis without dropping a leg.

The first semi-final saw Kristian and Braydon slug it out with Braydon edging it 2-1.

Scott then progressed at the expense of Gordon to meet Braydon, edging it to pick up the maximum five points to put himself right in the mix for qualification.

So, with one qualifier left to go, there are still a number of players in the mix for a top eight spot and 40-plus in with a shout of making the Ex Service Masters.

Martin Bell currently leads the way on 18 with Gordon Smith 16, Joby Booth 15, and Richard Hughes 13 completing the top four.

Scott Sutton is next on 11, with Scott Smith and Bradley Butler on 10.

The Final Pro-Am Qualifier takes place on October 25.

The Masters takes place on Sunday, October 27, with the Pro-Am itself on November 3.

The pros are: Carl Abbiss (sponsiored by SeaviewPub Skegness), Jamie Caven (Batemans Brewery), Dennis Priestley (The Anchor, Friskney), John Walton (Zorba’s Kebabs), Ronnie Baxter (Vernon Carpets & Interiors), Dean Winstanley (AC Engineering), Gary Robson (www.tyresinskegness.co.uk), Bob Anderson (Craigside Guesthouse).

Sunday afternoon saw the first Winstanley qualifier, a last man standing competition.

Glyn Pope and Colin Pringle pulled out numbers one and two, Glyn sinking double one to win the edgy affair.

He won two more legs before Darrell Webb who ended his run, Darrell then beating Hayley Reeson and Matt Brooks with a stunning 15 dart leg.

Darrell continued his fantastic form as he went on to record 11 wins in total, including a 17 dart leg, and an 83 finish.

Terry Cox was the man to beat him, recording an 18 dart leg and 180 as he put together a run of four games himself, only to be beat in the penultimate game of the afternoon, finding Mark Williams too strong.

Bradley Butler found it a tough afternoon, trying to keep focus for his only leg of the day against an in-form Mark Williams.

But Bradley kept his nerve and won to become the first qualifier.

He will join Team Loz and Darrell looks set to qualify as one of the highest point scorers with his fantastic 11-point haul.

Team Loz, led by Lorraine Winstanley, are sponsored by Cein Rymer and team Deano, with Dean Winstanley, are sponsored by Craigside Guesthouse.

Remaining qualifiers at the Liberal Club: November 17 (1pm reg), November 22 (8pm), December 20 (8pm), December 27 (8pm), January 5 (1pm).

BJ’s Festival of Darts will be held at Ingoldmells on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with a massive £3,000 in prize money.

The action starts from 7pm on Friday.