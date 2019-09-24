Pro-Am qualifier win for Forman

Mark Forman came out on top at the sixth Skegness darts League Pro-Am qualifier.

There were 32 at the Ex Service Club for this best-of-three round.

Early casualties included Gordy Smith, who was second in the points table, as he crashed out to Mark Forman and two-time winner Joby Booth, who was beaten 2-0 by Richard Hughes.

Richard went on to beat Chris Fletcher before coming up against Scott Sutton, who was in fine form, beating Richard as well as Lee Yates and Braydon Wyeth.

Scott beat Brandon using only 31 darts as he went out in 14 and 17 darts to book his place in the semis.

Martin Bell was in mean mood as he bid to win his third qualifier.

He beat Stuart Hodson and James Richards before getting past Nick Casswell 2-1 in the quarters, hitting two 17 dart legs.

The second half of the draw saw Wayne Burles pick up a couple of points as he beat Will Ride and Scott Smith to move onto the quarter-finals.

Mark Forman made only his second appearance and was making great strides, beating Gordy and Bradley Butler 2-0 to set up a clash with Burles, again winning 2-0 to move into the semis.

Wayne Clarke beat Rick Seaman, Adam Clarke and David Tuplin to set up his semi-final clash with Mark.

Mark opened up with a maximum in each leg as he won through 2-0 with a cracking 132 finish, going out in 17 and 15.

In the other semi, Martin Bell overcame Scott Sutton 2-1.

In this final Mark was too strong, winning 2-1 to move to eighth in the standings.

Sitting proudly at the top on 18 points is Martin Bell, five clear of both Gordy and Joby Booth, with Richard Hughes on 12 points in fourth.

The darts pros and their sponsors are: Ronnie Baxter (Vernon Carpets & Interiors), Jamie Caven (Batemans Brewery), Dennis Priestley (The Anchor Friskney), Carl Abbiss (SeaviewPub Skegness), John Walton (Zorba’s Kebabs), Gary Robson (www.tyresinskegness.co.uk), Andy Hamilton (AC Engineering), Bob Anderson Darts (Craigside Guesthouse), Referee Mark Waters (DS Trophies).

The next qualifier is on Friday, October 11.

The Winter League’s AGM resulted in three new teams, plus the existing 16, entering.

If any other teams would like to join, call Chris Fletcher on 07789 405 588.

A rule change across the league was brought in to allow roll-on, roll-off substitutes.

The lower division will also see a format of five singles, best of 3, double and trebles best of three and then five more singles of one leg, making 12 points in total.