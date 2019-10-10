Pro-Am qualifier set for Friday evening

The penultimate Pro-Am skegness darts qualifier will be held at the Ex Service on Friday.

Plenty of players are still in contention to make the last eight and battle alongside the professionals, with more tha 30 vying for a spot at the Masters.

Registration for the double-in, double out event is from 8pm.

Sunday sees the first of the anticipated Team Winstanley competitions at the Liberal Club.

From 1pm the last man standing event will see the winner line up alongside either team Deano or Team Loz.

Other games won will score a point per game to aid qualification.