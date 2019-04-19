PICTURE SPECIAL: South Wold Hunt Point-to-Point returns to Revesby Estate

The South Wold Hunt Point-to-Point returned to Revesby Estate on Sunday.

The horse racing event made a homecoming to the site three years ago after an absence of 40 years. The South Wold Hunt’s connection with the Revesby Estate dates back to at least the 1940s. Dry weather this year left the ground too firm for many riders’ liking, meaning some races saw no competitive action. Organisers, however, said the atmosphere on the day remained ‘fantastic’, helped by 40 stalls and a busy dog show. They say they are already planning for next year’s event and thinking about holding it earlier in the year when the weather may be better suited to racing.

Despite the firm conditions, there was some competitive action on the day.

A scene from one of the races.

A moment later.

The course had seven fences in all and each one had to be cleared three times.

