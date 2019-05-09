Web Signs Division One winners Seaview Next Tuesday celebrate.

PHOTO GALLERY: Skegness Darts League presentation night

Darts pro Scott ‘The Mod’ Baker was the guest at Skegness Darts League’s presentation night.

Baker played a number of matches against locals and dished out the trophies. Roll of honour: Knock out Cup - winners Rowdy Mob, runners-up Seaview Next Tuesday; Web Signs Division One - champions Seaview Next Tuesday, runners-up Ex Service 501s; High finish - Paul Tuplin 164; Piper Window Systems Ltd Division Two - champions Liberal Lads, runners-up Jewson Seaview Raiders; High Finish - John Upson 156; Trebles - winners Greg Richardson, Rob Hewson, Charlie Kemp, runners-up Paul Tuplin, Stuart Hodson, Mark Simpson; Doubles - winners Sam Hewson, Nathan Careless, runners-up Pete Evans and Darrell Webb; Singles - champion Carl Abbiss, runner-up Rob O’Brien.

Darts Presentation Night

