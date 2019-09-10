Personal bests at Great Noth Run

Skegness and District RC club members joined the 50,000 competitors at the Great North Run.

Sunday’s event - the biggest half marathon in England - saw personal best times clocked. Chris Hurst ran a PB with a time of 01:45.59, and with all her marathon training under her belt, Steph Scott ran a PB 02:00.59.

Rebecca Hobson (02:45.49) raised money for Cancer Research UK while husband and wife Shaun and Sarah Thomas ran together in 02:16.14.

Jimmy and Emmajean Hearne clocked 02:09.48, while Steve Collins (02:26.12), Sue Guantlett (02:37.32), Robin Harrison (02:26.17), Julie Goodwin (02:12.50) and Lauren Raywood (02:09.41), running for Macmillian Cancer, also competed.

The final Wolds Dash of the year was held last Wednesday.

Paul Jackson (26.54, seventh), Mark Haynes (33.39) and Natasha Haynes (45.42) all competed while Luke Haynes was first in the under 17s category (23.24).

At the East Coast 10k at Mablethorpe, 25 SADRC runners took part.

Mark Sands finished second in 34.54 but first in the V40 age category while Darren Weston was the first V50 runner home in 40.05.

Colin Chambers was first V70+ runner (50.11) and Leanne Rickett was first V35 in 49.13.

Other results included Darrel Brown (PB 42.10), Gail Davis (48.52), Kate Howard (56.48), Jane Martin (1:05.32) and Shaun Mcgarry (1:16.41).

Graham Farley flew the flag for SADRC at the 14th Newton Fraction Half Marathon on Sunday, held in and around Grantham, clocking 2:33.16.

At the Yorkshireman Trail Half-Marathon, Andrew Gledhill ran a fantastic race, finishing fifth in his age category in a time of 02:23.30 over 14.8 miles.

Mark Lyon and Lee Cook took on the Ambleside Trail 60k ultra marathon.

The race is a loop of some iconic Lake District sights, including climbing mountains.

Mark finished in 10:05.00 and Lee in 12:54.00.