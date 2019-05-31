Olympic gold medallist drops by

Former Olympic 100m relay champion Mark Lewis-Francis visited Hogsthorpe Primary School last Friday to inspire children to keep fit and healthy and take part in physical activity.

Mark - who won gold at Athens 2004 - worked with students, offering tips on how to become the sport’s stars of the future.

Acting principal Sharon Landrey said: “Our students love PE and everyone enjoyed working with Mark and getting the opportunity to see and hold his Olympic gold medal was extra special.”

Mark said: “Seeing the smiles on children’s faces enjoying PE is as enjoyable as lining up in a 100m final.

“I had a great time at Hogsthorpe Primary School. The talent and enthusiasm was hugely impressive.”