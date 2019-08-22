Odling rides London

Alford Wheelers Cycling Club were represented by two riders at the Ride London event.

Pete Odling clocked a very respectable time of 5 hrs 22 mins, coming on the back of riding a 12-hour event just the previous week.

The Wheelers’ ultra-distance rider Lily Walker came home with an excellent time of 4 hrs 56 mins to cap two outstanding performances from the club members.

Riders headed to the Gunby course for a Wheelers league race last Wednesday.

First home was Andrew Coney in 22 mins 34 secs, followed by Paul Ripley (23.07) who took second place by the smallest of margins from Ben Shucksmith (23.08).

The time trial also produced new personal best performances for Jess Leeman, of 26.49, and Carl Toon (26.42).

On Thursday night, the Wheelers rode the Bilsby course which didn’t offer the best of conditions.

But despite the strong headwind for the return leg, some good times were returned.

Guest rider Sam Tuplin won the event in a time of 22 mins 23 secs, followed by junior rider Jensen Windsor in 24.01, with Mark Hill completing the podium positions.

The league races continue this week.

On Saturday a group of club members will head to Barton to take part in their final open event of the season.