Not so gruesome for Twosome runners

Runners competing at Saturday’s Gruesome Twosome event were spared the awful weather of recent days.

Six Skegness and District Running Club pairs vied for the famous beanie hat.

Chris Bertins. os1nRzMI5Ni_SvFioEgj

Options of 10k and half marathon distances culminated at Swallow Park, competitors having enjoyed beautiful scenery of the Linconshire Wolds en route.

Father and son duo, Mark and Luke Haynes (aka Haynes and a Half) opted for the 10k event and completed in impressive form in a time of 50.02.

Lee and Jo Cook (Cookies on Gas) also ran the 10k route for a 1:16.31 finish.

This event requires both team members to cross the finish line as a pair.

Rebecca Grice. qBgM4gA9cusc4lRx2rGM

Joyce Baumber ran her first half marathon alongside teammate Helena Shelton (Point Sisters) and were pleased to complete the distance in 3:10.28.

Also taking on the half marathon course were Helen and Charlie Luff (2:14.44), Julie Goodwin and Maggie Reeson (M&M, 2:22.58) and Rob Ster and Mickaela Crane (Skegness Storm, 2:37.09).

Chris Bertins has been training hard for months in readiness for Saturdays Lakes in a day 50-mile ultra marathon from Caldbeck to Cartmel in the Lake District.

This epic trail race takes in the summits of Blencathra, Helvelyn and Fairfield as well as the shore of Lake Windernere, making for some impressive views to bouy participants along.

Chris has been training hard for months and finished in an amazing time of 14 hrs 52 mins, with his family present at the line to cheer him in.

Rebecca Grice, not content with completing her self-serve challenge of running 10 half marathons this year, went one better to notch up number 11 with plenty of running, climbing, wading and swimming thrown into the mix for good measure at the Hell Up North Half Marathon.

But this one was about having a good time not a fast time.

Guy Hatton continues to raise his marathon tally with number 55 of his 100 target.

His third marathon in three weeks was the the King’s Forest Marathon just outside Bury St Edmunds. Guy said he really enjoyed this race and finished in 4 hrs 30 mins.

The Perkins Great Eastern Run at Peterborough on Sunday had to be cancelled just before the intended start time due to a security threat.

For information about the SADRC club nights at Skegness, Boston, Horncastle and Spilsby visit www.skegnessanddistrictrc.co.uk.