New judo grades

At the recent grading, held at Seathorne school, members of Skegness and Seathorne Judo clubs were assessed for their new grades.

Having already completed the theory part of the grading it was all down to the individual fighting prowess of each judoka.

Results: Juveniles: Riley Therlow and David Wood (red 1 white), Brogan Steadman (red 2 white), Max chapman (red 3 white, David Gyurovski (red 2 yellow), James Webb (red 1 orange), Bence Gyurovski and Costanca Hidalgo (red 2 blue).

Juniors: Seth Atkins and Brooke Hamilton (white 1 yellow), Jacobi Welbourn (white 2 yellow), Lukas Gruzauzskas (white 3 yellow), Aidan Fox and Alfie Fletcher (yellow), Toby Chapman, Charlie Webb, Jasmine and Harold Hogg (yellow 1 orange), Scarlett and Logan Atkins (yellow 2 orange), Logan Higgins (orange), Alfie Adams (orange 1 green), Sophie Cheuk (orange 2 green), Grace Ramsden (green 2 blue), Bradley Meese (green 3 blue), Jake Meese (brown). Senior: Dean Harmston (brown), Nicole Meese (Group Leader award).