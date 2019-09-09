Nail-biting win over leaders sees Skegness CC’s destiny back in their own hands

With just three matches left, the fate of the South Lincs and Border League Premier Division title is very much in the hands of Skegness after their nail-biting victory at leaders Spalding.

An unbeaten innings of 46 from Norman Brackley secured their latest success with just nine balls to spare, after the seasiders had skittled the home side out for 145 on the penultimate ball of their 45 overs.

Matthew O’Dare (3-42) and Bradley McGilloway (4-33) did the damage with the ball, with Josh Newton (66) the only Spalding batsman to put up any resistance.

In reply, Skegness got off to a steady start with Pete Houghton making 18 and Reece Brant 24.

Tim Hughes reached 21 before being caught by Joseph Broomfield off the bowling of Jonathan Miles, leaving Brackley to pick up the baton.

Brackley saw partners dismissed at the other end, but McGilloway (5 not out) hung around long enough for the former captain to see them over the line.

Third-place Skegness, who have two games in hand, now trail Spalding by 22 points and Bourne by 13.

With the top two playing each other in their final game of the season, Skegness have a chance to close that gap when they welcome lowly Graves Park to Richmond Drive on Saturday (12.30pm).