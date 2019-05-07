Mixed results for Alford in T20 event

Alford and District CC couldn’t stop Bracebridge Heath progressing in the Winkworth Cup on Monday.

They beat Louth in their three-way round robin at London Road, only for the defending Lincs ECB Premier champions to finish top of their group in the county’s premier T20 competition.

Against Louth the hosts were reduced to 125-7, with Steve Kirkham (3-28) the pick of the bowlers.

Lloyd Batchelor (73) led the charge as Alford responded with 126-1 to win by nine wickets.

The second contest saw Bracebridge finish on 167-4, Tom White taking two of the wickets.

Alford were all out for 39, Samuel Chatterton top scoring with 11.

Alford and District CC were beaten by 71 runs as they hosted defending champions Bracebridge Heath on Saturday.

After a blank weekend and cancelled match, the side finally got their Lincs ECB Premier season underway - albeit in a contest reduced to 41 overs.

Bracebridge posted 219-8, although Alford’s Steve Kirkham claimed five wickets for the loss of 46 runs.

He was backed up with the ball by Andrew White (3-38).

In response, Alford ended their innings on 148-9.

Jack Wightwick (33) top scored, supported by George Gregory (20), Lloyd Batchelor (18), Andrew White (17) and Graham Codd (11).

Alford Seconds were beaten at Louth in their Lincolnshire County League Supplementary Cup contest.

Steven Sandy’s 65 helped the hosts to 176-8 off 30 overs.

Lloyd Watson (3-13), Gobinath Yoganathan (2-38), Douglas Porter-Robinson, who added a run out, and Aaron Wilkinson claimed victims.

Alford fell short, ending on 150-7, despite good knocks from Justin Owen (31 not out), Yoganathan (27), Neil Calvert (21), David Whitehall (20) and Wilkinson (15).

On Saturday the Firsts travel to Lindum (noon) and Seconds host Scothern (1.30pm).

The East Lindsey side host Cleethorpes on Sunday (1.30pm).