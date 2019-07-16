Matadors thrash the Seaview Raiders

Leaders Matadors inflicted a 10-0 thrashing upon Jewson Seaview Raiders in the Sid Dennis and Sons Darts League Skegness’ Web Signs Division One.

Maria Titre hit 180 during the contest.

Second-placed 501s kept the pressure on the leaders as they won 7-3 against stablemates Ex Service Spitfires.

Pete Evans (5x100, 120, 140), Scott Sutton (8x100, 2x125, 2x180), Richard Hughes (4x100, 2x121, 125, 180) and Chris Fletcher (2x100, 118, 140, 19 dart leg) were on target for the 501s while Spitfires had Tom Thornton (5x100, 2x140, 180), Ken Wilson (3x100, 123, 140, 180), Chris Butler (100, 140), Ian Dunn (2x133), Lee Woods (100, 140) and Martin Boss (100, 140) throwing well.

Liberal Lads and Dartvaders clashed at the Liberal Club in a close encounter which saw Brad Martin winning the first singles (2x100, 140, 180 and going out in 15 and 17 darts).

He also hit 3x100, 3x140 and another 180 later on.

Dartvaders won the next three through Wayne Clarke (4x100, 133, 140, 19 darter) Lee Dore Snr (12x100, 2x140) and Scott Smith (3x100, 103, 2x 125, 131, 140).

The doubles were shared but, trailing 4-2, the Liberal won the first two of the second singles round through Brad and Rick Seaman (3x100, 121, 130).

Wayne Clarke then beat Robert Harker (108, 114, 123) for Dartvaders to lead 5-4, and when Dave Brewin (3x100,125, 2x140) beat Gordon McQuillan (4x100, 135, 140) it was game over as Dartvaders ended up 6-4 winners.

In the Piper Window Systems Division Two, pacesetters Gunslingers faced Liberal Us and took no prisoners as they romped to an 8-2 victory.

SE Butler (2x100, 120, 125, 3x140), D. Butler (4x100, 123, 140) and SH Butler (4x100, 120, 125, 140) did the most damage.

Liberal had Matt Reeson (3x100), Hayley Reeson (100, 140) and Steve Gillings (2x100, 132, 140, 180) on the scoresheet.

Travellers trailed 1-3 after the first singles against the Vine Aces, and when the Aces won both the doubles it meant the Travellers needed all the inal singles to force a draw.

When Mary Latham (100, 120, 130, 140) and Anne Gelder (2x100) won the first two, the comeback was on.

But the Aces won the last two through captain David Reding and Spencer Davis (119, 121, 133), they also had Rui Mason (100, 112, 137), Steve Chapman (2x100, 101) and Mick Seager (100, 180) in form.

Ricky Gelder (2x100) was on target for the Travellers.

Cricket Club went down 7-3 against Railroad Cobras.

The Cricket Club had Steven Bourke (101, 2x121, 140) and man of the match Mikey Forman (6x100, 138, 140) impressing while Cobras’ Andy Thompson (2x100), Stuart Corsen (100, 120, 121, 140) and Ian Chamberlain (3x100, 118, 123) did well.

The game of the night in this division took place at the Ex Service as the Pensioners hosted the AAs, hitting 57 scores of 100 or better between them and sharing the opening singles 2-2.

They then shared the doubles to go into the final set of singles locked at 3-3, and when Scott Millar (3x100, 135, 140) and Mark Carter (4x100, 123, 140) won the first two the AAs were 5-3 up with two to play.

But step up Darren Taylor (4x100, 3x121, 135) and the old timer himself Gary Garton (8x100, 135, 137, 2x140) to win the final two for the Pensioners to force a draw.

Pensioners also had Graham Froud (5x100) throwing well while the AAs had James Richards (4x100,105, 125, 140, a 104 finish) and Darrell Webb (6x100, 120, 121, 125, 2x140) impressing.