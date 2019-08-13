Matadors move further in front

Matadors extended their lead at the top of the Sid Dennis and Sons Darts League Skegness’ Web Signs Division One to three points.

A difficult game against Belly Endz saw 70 sheet shots.

Matadors had the early advantage, winning the first set of singles 3-1 as Mark Forman (104, 125, 118 finish and an 18 darter) was the Endz’s only success.

James Janney (4x100, 2x140, and 18, 19 dart legs), Phil Nicolson (3x100, 125, 140, 180) and Kev Tomlinson (125, 137, 3x140, 14 and 16 dart legs) did the damage for Matadors before the doubles were shared.

Janney won his singles and stand-in captain Rob Smith (6x100, 125, 2x140 ,18, and 19 darter) did the same to see Matadors home and dry, despite losing the final singles to Forman (3x100, 125, 180, 19 and 14 darts) and Martin Bell (100, 3x140, 152 finish in 15), winning the game of the night 2-1 against Kev Tomlinson (2x100, 3x140, 180, and a 19 darter).

Belly Endz also had David Tuplin (2x100, 125, 140) and Lee Yates (8x100, 121, 135 and a 19 dart leg on the sheet).

Another high-scoring game saw the Liberal Lads and Ex Service Spitfires clash.

The first set of singles were shared 2-2 but when the Lads took both the doubles to lead 4-2 the writing looked to be on the wall for the strugglers.

But when Chris Butler and Ian Dunn (100, 133) won the first two singles to level the match it was game on again.

Gordon Mcquillan (9x100, 120) beat Tom Thornton (2x100, 135, 137, 2x140) as the game again swung back in the favour of the Liberal Lads.

The final game between Ken Wilson (Spitfires) and Paul Gelder (Liberal) saw Ken win 2-1, hitting 4x100, 3x140 to go with the 100, 140, 180 he hit earlier to force a well earned 5-5 draw.

Paul had hit (5x100, 121, 125, 135, 2x140, and a 16 dart leg).

Liberal also had Eric Hammond (2x100, 120, 132, 110 finish), Rick Seaman (6x100, 105, 109, 120, 122, 140) in form.

Dartvaders inflicted a crushing 9-1 defeat on Jewson Seaview Raiders and move level on points with second-place 501’s, who have a game in hand.

Peter East (2x100, 125) was Raiders’ only winner, although Steven Benidorm Emsen (2x100, 113), Ray Witton (2x100, 121, 140) and Kieran Steven Emsen (125, 180) throwing well.

Dartvaders had Wayne Clarke (5x100, 125, 140), Scott Smith (3x100, 2x140), Lee Dore Snr (8x100, 125, 4x140, 2x16, and 18 darters) and Dave Brewin (4x100, 121, 125, 136, 2x140, and 17 dart leg) in form.

In the Piper Window Systems Ltd Division Two, leaders Gunslingers had a depleted squad as most of their team were away, but still managed a convincing 8-2 win over Cricket Club to retain top spot.

High scores came from Adam Scott (6x100, 2x140), S.E. Butler (4x100, 139, 140), D. Avison (4x100) and S. Richardson (2x100, 120, 125, 134, 140), while Cricket Club had Alistair Ainsworth (2x100), Adam Ford (2x100), Lewis Rawlings (2x100) and Paul Butcher Lucas (2x100, 123, 135, 137).

Railroad Cobras lost 9-1 to second-placed Ex Service AAs.

Liberal Us raced into a 4-0 lead over the Vine Aces after the first singles, Paul Fox (4x100, 140), Stewart Giles (5x100, 107, 121), James Jenkins (100, 110, 140) and Steve Gillings (3x100) doing the business for the Liberal.

The doubles were shared to leave Liberal 5-1 up and, despite sharing the final set of singles, the Liberal ran out 7-3 winners, Rui Mason (2x100) the only resistance from the Aces.

Ex Service Pensioners took a 3-1 singles lead over the Travellers, Ian Bowker (4x100, 121), being their only winner, but they fought back to win both the doubles to level 3-3.

Darren Taylor (3x100, 125) won the first of the final singles for the Pensioners, then Mary Latham (100, 2x117) levelled again for the Travellers only to see Gary Garton (3x100, 125, 2x140) win to give the Pensioners a 5-4 lead going into the last game.

Ricky Gelder (2x100, 125, 135, 2x140) beat Graham Froud (4x100, 125, 2x140) to secure the Travellers’ first point as the match ended 5-5.

The Skegness Darts League’s fifth Pro-Am Qualifier will be held at the Ex Service Club on Friday.

The Double 11 start competition is opn to all with registration from 8pm.

After eight events the top eight points scorers will line up with eight pros on November 3, while the top 24 will compete in the Ex Service Masters on October 27.

The pros are: Ronnie Baxter (sponsored by Vernon Carpets & Interiors), Bob Anderson Darts (Craigside Guesthouse), Andy Hamilton (AC Engineering), Jamie Caven (Batemans Brewery), Carl Abbiss (SeaviewPub Skegness), John Walton (Zorba’s Kebabs Skegness), Dennis Priestley (The Anchor Inn, Friskney), Gary Robson (www.tyresinskegness.co.uk), Referee Mark Waters (DS Trophies).

On Saturday former BDO and WDC world champion Dennis Priestley will be at the Anchor, Friskney.

Tickets cost £5 and include a buffet and a game against Dennis.

Thy are available from the Anchor or Chris Fletcher (07789 405 588).

The league’s joining meeting and AGM will take place on Friday, September 20 at Skegness Liberal and Social Club.

It will begin at 7.30pm.