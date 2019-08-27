Matadors continue to set the standard

Leaders Matadors travelled to third-placed Dartvaders in a high-scoring Sid Dennis and Sons Ltd Darts League Web Signs Division One contest.

More than 80 scores of 100 or better, a high finish and numerous legs under 20 darts, were recorded as the leaders won 8-2, in acontest closer than the score suggests.

Lee Dore Snr hit 15 and 19 dart legs to start with and also had a 16 darter with his partner Scott Smith in the pairs.

Lee hit nine scores of 100 or better, Scott hit five, Dave Brewin hit nine including a cracking 131 out and captain Wayne Clarke 13 - all for the team which lost.

For Matadors, Rob Smith threw 3x100 in his only game, Phil Nicholson hit 10 scores and 16 and 20 dart legs as well as a 17 dart pairs leg with partner Sam Hewson, who threw nine scores and singles legs of 17 and 19 darts.

James Janney hit 10 and legs of 16 and 18 darts and Mr Consistency Kev Tomlinson had 14 scores and legs in 17 and 18 darts.

These boys look unstoppable.

Chasing them and three points adrift with a game in hand are the 501s, who enjoyed a comfortable 8-2 win over the Jewson Seaview Raiders.

Raiders has a depleted squad and it’s thanks to the Mayor of Skegness, Mark Dannatt, that they were able to field a full side.

But the chains of office wore heavily on Mark as he lost all his games.

High scores for Raiders were Ray Witton (3x100, 121, 180), Kieran Steven Emsen (4x100, 140, 180).

The 501s had Pete Evans (2x100, 3x140), Scott Sutton (6x100, 135, 140, 18 and 20 darts), Rob Pomeroy (7x100, 121) and Chris Fletcher (6x100, 123, 125, 140) in form.

Matadors and 501s clash in the final match of the season and so much could depend on that to decide where the title will be heading.

Belly Endz hosted Spitfires and another 8-2 result went to Belly Endz.

Lee Yates (2x100, 121), Martin Bell (12x100, 119, 3x140) and Mark Forman (5x100, 121, 123, 2x125, 139, and a 16 darter) threw well for the successful Endz team.

Spitfires had Tom Thornton (3x100, 140), Ken Wilson (3x100, 3x140, 180), Ian Dunn (100, 121) and Martin Boss (3x100) in form.

In the Piper Window Systems Ltd Division Two, current pacesetters Gunslingers faced Vine Aces at the Highwayman Inn following a change of venue.

Gareth Jowett (3x100, 125) won the first singles for the Vine but the Gunslingers won the next three with Mark Williams (180, 6x100, 125, 135, 139) doing well.

The Aces took the two doubles to leave it all square and when Gareth won his singles over D. Butler (3x100, 101, 121, 137, 2x140) it put them well and truly in the driving seat.

Gunslingers dug deep and won the last three to emerge 6-4 winners, S.H. Butler (3x100, 140), and S.E. Butler (100, 140) doing well while aces had David Reding (101, 119, 140) and Steve Chapman (100, 105, 126, 140) on the sheet.

Ex Service AA’s were at home to Liberal Us and stormed into a 4-0 lead, Darrell Webb (6x100, 2x140), Mark Carter (2x100, 137, 140), James Richards (3x100), Adam Clarke (100, 125) doing the damage before they won the doubles.

But Hayley Reeson (5x100) won one of two games for Liberals.

They also had James Lee Jenkins (103, 111, 140) and Steve Gillings (100, 140) on the sheet.

The Ex Service Pensioners raced into a 3-1 lead against Cricket Club, Paul Lucas (3x100, 140, 180) their solitary winner in the opening singles.

He went on to score two more tons and a 140 and ended up unbeaten on the night.

The doubles were shared to leave the Pensioners leading 4-2, running out 6-4 thanks to singles wins.

Adam Ford (5x100, 113, 140), Steven Bourke (3x100) and Lewis Rawlings (103, 2x125, 160, 180) were also on the sheet for the Cricket Club, while Pensioners had Graham Froud (100, 125), Gary Garton (125, 156), Ray McIvor (2x116, 140) and Darren Taylor (6x100, 180) doing well.

Travelers couldn’t field a team, so the Cobra’s claimed a 7-3 win.