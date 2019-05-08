Marathon man tackles London

Skegness Tri Club’s Ashley Epton won the club place to take part in the London Marathon.

As the club is affiliated with England Athletics they are awarded a guaranteed place for the event each year.

Ashley’s name was drawn from the ballot and he travelled to London the day before the race with his wife Zara and eldest daughter India.

His training has gone well and running such distances over the winter and spring months will stand him in good stead when he competes at Ironman Wales in September.

The iconic race route takes place on fully closed roads and athletes get to see the famous sights of Cutty Sark, Tower Bridge and The Mall.

Family and friends were closely following Ashley’s progress along the course using the online tracker.

There were 42,000 athletes on the start line and Ashley was spotted on the television coverage.

He started well and held a consistent pace but by mile 17 he was tiring.

He said the crowds gave amazing support and - with that encouragement - he battled on to the finish line in a fantastic time of 3 hours 46 mins 49 secs. He missed a personal best time for marathon distance by just five minutes.