Marathon man Guy in form at Berlin event

Skegness and District Running Club’s Guy Hatton competed in the Berlin Marathon, a citywide road race where professional athletes and amateur runners jointly participate.

It was only a week since Guy’s previous marathon in Hull, but he still finished in a brilliant 5 hrs 06 mins.

Guy is aiming to complete 100 marathons, and crossing the line in Germany meant he has now ticked 53 off his list.

Robbie Gee flew the flag for Skegness and District RC at the Robin Hood Half Marathon at the weekend.

Despite the wet conditions and hills, which he described as doing ‘two Bolingbroke 10ks back to back’, Rob had a fantastic run, finishing in 2 hrs 21 mins.

Emmajean and Jimmy Hearn headed to Barnstaple for their marathon effort, hosted by the North Devon Road Runners.

They had a fantastic race and both bagged personal bests, Jimmy by 33 seconds and Emmajean a staggering seven minutes.

“We are really pleased, especially one week post (completing) 100k at Equinox24,” Emmajean said.

“It rained, was windy and would have been lovely scenery if we could have seen it.

“But despite the weather it was well organised with tea, coffee and a cheeky prosecco at the end.”

For information about the SADRC club nights at Skegness, Boston, Horncastle and Spilsby visit www.skegnessanddistrictrc.co.uk.